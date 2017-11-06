Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Shannon what was your biggest takeaway from the game?

- My first, Cousins is going to make a lot of money. And he for real. Because he did something Tom Brady. He did something Aaron Rodgers has yet to do. He's done something that Ben Roethlisberger has yet to do.

Those three guys that go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, five years after they hang their cleats up. They have yet to beat the Legion of Boom in Seattle. This is what makes what Kirk Cousins did more impressive. Without his two best pass catchers, Jordan Reed, and Crowder, out.

Four of his starting offensive linemen. So let me tell you what I'm going to do to you, Tom Brady. I like you, I'm going to take Gronk, and I'm going to take Edelman away. And I'm going to take four of your best offensive linemen. And I want you to go beat them there.

I'm going to do the same thing to you, Ben Roethlisberger. I'm going to take Antonio Brown, and Le'Veon Bell, your two best pass catches, and your four best opposite linemen. That's what I'm going to do. You know what? I don't want to do that to him.

I want to do this to old Dak Prescott. Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, and Lyle Collins, got to sit down. And you know what else I'm going to do? I'm going to take Jason Witten, and Dez Bryant just for good measure. And I want you to go to Seattle and beat them.