- The Philadelphia Eagles hung 51 points on, statistically, the best defense in the NFL. They ran for 197 against the number two rush defense in the NFL. A team that just held Kareem Hunt, who is the leading rusher to under 30 yards. A team that also held one Ezekiel Elliott to 9 carries of 8 yards. And you're asking who had the better performance?

And if I didn't know better-- Joe, correct me if I'm wrong-- who's leading the NFL in touchdown passes? Is it Dak Prescott? Is it Tom Brady? Is it Drew Brees?

No. It's the-- right now, if they stop the season and started voting, who's the MVP? That once in a lifetime quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was, again, superb.

Four touchdowns against the no fly zone. A team-- without their best offensive lineman Jason Peters, they got two hits on him. They sacked him once. That's what they did to him.

SKIP BAYLESS: So no problem with that Jason Peters going forward?

- Whoa. That's not what I'm saying, Skip. The question was not about who's going forward.

SKIP BAYLESS: Well--

- Who had the most-- there will be a time that we'll get an opportunity to address that on segment, but it's just not in this one.

The question was, who had the most impressive performance, top to bottom? It was the Philadelphia Eagles, because they hung 51 on the best defense in football, gained almost 200 yards on the number two rush defense in football. And they made an average quarterback look exactly like he was supposed to look, average to below average.