Show Transcript Hide Transcript

SKIP BAYLESS: I am concerned about what this whole process is doing to the psyche of one Ezekiel Elliott. Because this ain't easy.

HOST: No.

SKIP BAYLESS: He didn't sign up for this, right? And again, have I defended him in all of his off the field activities? No, I have not. Has he been in lots of wrong places at wrong times? Yes, he has.

HOST: Doing a lot of the wrong things.

SKIP BAYLESS: Wrong things. And has he sort of dared the devil and gotten away with it so far? I'll give you that. Do I know for sure that he committed domestic violence? I do not know that for sure, but back to this. He is fighting, as he says, for my good name.

But that entails a whole lot of hours talking to a whole lot of lawyers, on the telephone, and sometimes face to face at the practice facility. Because you need to be brief, because you are going to appear in court and you, Ezekiel Elliott, are going to speak for yourself at the court in Texas. And now, at the court in Manhattan.

And he went, remember? He went up to New York. And I'm pretty sure he's going to have to go back next week if they do-- I don't know, if they can get on the docket next week. I assume they will. Wednesday, Thursday. So he's going to have to fly to New York, and he's going to have to go through a whole nother round of them telling him, OK, this is what we're going to do this time. We need you to say this and be ready to answer this question and that question. You don't think that wears on a kid's psyche?

HOST: Yes.

SKIP BAYLESS: I mean, that's not playing football, right?

SHANNON SHARPE: No.

SKIP BAYLESS: Okay. And I thought it was wearing on him early this year, because he just didn't look like himself in the first, I don't know, five or six games. I didn't see the burst. I didn't see the focus. I didn't see locked in. Until finally, they had a bye week, and it looked like he made peace with all this.

And then he went to San Francisco, and you can call it a practice game or whatever you want to call it, but he started to look like Zeke. And then definitely in the rain, in the mush, in the mud at Washington, it was made to order for him, and he definitely looked like Ezekiel Elliott, and so did the offensive line.

Well now, remember he did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday. And I think it was partly because they thought he was going to be suspended, or partly because he might have to make an emergency trip up to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to speak for himself, if they could get on the docket. Well they couldn't, so they got to stay instead of actually to get their hearing.