Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Shannon, are you concerned that Deshaun will come back like RG3?

SHANNON SHARPE: Absolutely not because he's a better pocket passer than RG3 could have imagined. 18 of his 19 touchdowns, Skip, have come from throwing inside the pocket. And Deshaun Watson strikes me as a guy that's very comfortable with his game. He's not going to try and be something that he's not. Plus, RG3 tore his ACL on the same knee. Plus, the second time was much worse, because he tore his meniscus, his ACL, and his ACL.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah. He tore it the first time as a sophomore at Baylor.

SHANNON SHARPE: Right, and then he had a dislocated ankle. He had a host of other injuries.

SKIP BAYLESS: After that.

SHANNON SHARPE: After that. Then, Skip, he tore, he tore the, the worst of the injuries in January. There is never a good thing, and I'm so sorry that Deshaun this happened to, so Skip, I try to stay as neutral as I possibly can and not root for one player over another, but the way this young man was playing it was hard for you not to root for him. And to see this happen like this, such a freak accident, non-contact injury.

But as I say that's Skip, they're two different players, they really are. RG3, and I'm not saying Deshaun Watson doesn't want to build a brand, but that doesn't seem the underlying, overwhelming thing that he wants to do. He wants to play football. He wants to be a great football player.

Also RG3, RG3, Deshaun Watson doesn't strike me as a guy that's going to get married in the off-season, do a documentary about his rehab, he will be ready for the upcoming season. I believe that Deshaun Watson will come back a better version of Deshaun Watson. I'm not concerned one iota that he's going to, that his career will end up like RG3.