SHANNON SHARPE: Why else would he leave a place, a system that he's familiar with, a community that he's familiar with, to leave for the same money? So you got to pay time and a half to get the guy to leave. He knew once Jimmy got to free agency, he was gone. But here's the thing. Once you go to him in the off season, and say, Jimmy, we like to get you extended, because we want you to be the bridge from Tom moving forward, and he says no, you've got to start the process. He's not going to change his mind, Skip.

You think Steve Young was happy to sit on the bench behind Joe Montana, when he thought he could play? No. This is why Tom takes every snap, because Tom knew how he got the job. That Tom was Tom was also fighting that suspension, Skip, because he didn't want this guy to go out there and play lights out, because that's how he got the job. And how you get the job, you definitely don't want to lose it like that. That's why these guy, Peyton Manning, all these guys, Drew Brees, all these guys, if you notice, Skip, they out there like, why are they out there they up by 14 with two minutes to go. Because they don't want you to even look.

The only thing you're going to see that guy doing is throwing scout team reps. You're not going to see him with this real offense in a real life situation.

So Tom, Tom understands that. But Jimmy wants to, Skip. He's probably about 25? He wants to play. He wants to start. He believes he's a starter, and rightfully so. And there's so much money.

I know it's great. I'm going to get a chance to go to the Super Bowl. I'm always going to be in the playoffs. Get a chance to win the Super Bowl. But that don't mean nothing for him. I mean, only if, at the end of the day, if all that's on his resume is he was Tom Brady's backup and he won a Super Bowl, that ain't nothing to be proud of.