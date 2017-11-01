Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- So my bottom line after everything I heard yesterday was Bill Belichick lost to Tom Brady. I think it was a quiet battle going on between the two of them. In part, it's a PR battle. And Belichick lost it pretty badly. And yesterday, I found him to be as verbose, as forthcoming as I've ever heard him in a press conference situation because he was like a veritable chatterbox. He just went on and on. We don't ever hear him talk like that.

SHANNON: Heaping praise on Jimmy.

- He was heaping praise on Jimmy because it hurt him to let this kid go.

SHANNON: Yes.

- And his hands got tied and forced by the performance of Tom Brady. And I thought it was interesting, Mike Reiss, who covers the Patriots for ESPN.com, wrote a piece. And the headline is "Jimmy Garoppolo's greatest impact, Sparking Tom Brady to a higher level." That's what was going on.

SHANNON: Mm hmm.

- Tom Brady was on the clock. He was on the hot seat this year. And he knows it, and he responds well to that kind of a challenge.

SHANNON: Yeah.

- So to me, when Bill Belichick says I played this out, I waited as long as I could--

SHANNON: He did.

- He was waiting to see just a hint, some first initial sign of aging or decline in Tom Brady.

SHANNON: 16 touchdowns, five interceptions. I don't know with Jimmy. 16 touchdowns, seven, eight interceptions. I don't know if Jimmy Garoppolo's 16 and two.

SKIP: 16 and two?

- Yeah, Jimmy. I'm sorry. And plus, they're up against it, Skip. The trade deadline, they've already moved it back. I don't see the NFL moving it back another two weeks. So they were up against the clock.

SKIP: OK.

- And I'm sure he promised Jimmy, just stand pat. But Jimmy's seeing all that money out there. Jimmy says, I got to go get me some of that.

SKIP: Yeah. And I don't blame him for that.

- No.

SKIP: No.