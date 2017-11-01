Here’s why Skip Bayless says Bill Belichick lost to Tom Brady
In his reaction to Jimmy Garoppolo being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, Skip Bayless reveals to Shannon Sharpe that Bill Belichick lost a PR battle to Tom Brady after Garoppolo helped spark Brady's recent stellar play, and that is the reason for Jimmy G's exit to SF.
- AFC
- AFC East
- FOX Sports West
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC West
- NFL
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tom Brady
- Undisputed
-
- So my bottom line after everything I heard yesterday was Bill Belichick lost to Tom Brady. I think it was a quiet battle going on between the two of them. In part, it's a PR battle. And Belichick lost it pretty badly. And yesterday, I found him to be as verbose, as forthcoming as I've ever heard him in a press conference situation because he was like a veritable chatterbox. He just went on and on. We don't ever hear him talk like that.
SHANNON: Heaping praise on Jimmy.
- He was heaping praise on Jimmy because it hurt him to let this kid go.
SHANNON: Yes.
- And his hands got tied and forced by the performance of Tom Brady. And I thought it was interesting, Mike Reiss, who covers the Patriots for ESPN.com, wrote a piece. And the headline is "Jimmy Garoppolo's greatest impact, Sparking Tom Brady to a higher level." That's what was going on.
SHANNON: Mm hmm.
- Tom Brady was on the clock. He was on the hot seat this year. And he knows it, and he responds well to that kind of a challenge.
SHANNON: Yeah.
- So to me, when Bill Belichick says I played this out, I waited as long as I could--
SHANNON: He did.
- He was waiting to see just a hint, some first initial sign of aging or decline in Tom Brady.
SHANNON: 16 touchdowns, five interceptions. I don't know with Jimmy. 16 touchdowns, seven, eight interceptions. I don't know if Jimmy Garoppolo's 16 and two.
SKIP: 16 and two?
- Yeah, Jimmy. I'm sorry. And plus, they're up against it, Skip. The trade deadline, they've already moved it back. I don't see the NFL moving it back another two weeks. So they were up against the clock.
SKIP: OK.
- And I'm sure he promised Jimmy, just stand pat. But Jimmy's seeing all that money out there. Jimmy says, I got to go get me some of that.
SKIP: Yeah. And I don't blame him for that.
- No.
SKIP: No.
More Undisputed Videos
Here's why Skip Bayless says Bill Belichick lost to Tom Brady
13 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe: 'Tom Brady takes every snap because he knows how he got his job'
13 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe responds to Jerry Jones' defense of Ezekiel Elliott
13 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe claims LeBron James will win the MVP despite the Cavs' sluggish start, Here's why
18 hours ago
Chris Broussard reveals what Lonzo Ball has learned from LeBron James on handling losing
1 day ago
Skip Bayless exposes the most shocking element to the Patriots trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers
1 day ago