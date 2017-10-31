Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I'm outraged over this. I'm sickened by it. I am disillusioned by it. And Ezekiel Elliott and his legal team have spent hundreds and hundreds of hours and God knows how much money fighting this. And I believe they will and should continue to fight it by trying to file this in the 24 hours she granted them. They get a stay of 24 hours to try to get this re-filed in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

I don't know if they can pull this off in that time. Some legal experts think they don't have enough time to pull this off. So that's out of my league, and over my head, and out of my lane. But I know they will fight to try because Ezekiel Elliott continues to say, I'm fighting for my good name.

And I do think that Shannon Sharpe, in his heart of hearts, has some sympathy or even empathy for that.

SHANNON SHARPE: Absolutely, and Skip, I told you that, Skip. I don't-- because once the two police departments set it aside, I thought that the NFL should've left it alone. But that wasn't what they decided. And when you make your point, I'll get back to it and I'll try to explain why.

SKIP BAYLESS: OK, so I believe this has taken a whole lot out of the Ezekiel Elliott. Once again, he had to fly all the way to New York yesterday on their quote, unquote, "day off."

SHANNON SHARPE: But he stayed in Washington. He didn't fly back with the rest of his team.

- But I'm saying, you-- now you got to fly back.

SHANNON SHARPE: Right.

- And it's just-- it takes a-- it takes something out of your psyche--

SHANNON SHARPE: Of course.

- --because he had to go to court in Texas. Now he's going to court in New York. And he might have to go back to court in New York if they get this re-filed. And I believe it has already taken its quote, unquote, "pound of flesh" out of his psyche because he has not been himself until the last couple of games, as you indicate. But I believe he has to keep fighting because his owner wants to keep fighting. And his owner is as outraged as I am.