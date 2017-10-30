Skip Bayless explains why he thinks the Cowboys are a threat in the NFC East
Skip Bayless explains why the win for the Dallas Cowboys this weekend proves they will catch the Philadelphia Eagles and win the NFC East.
More Undisputed Videos
Shannon Sharpe on the Patriots trading Jimmy Garoppolo: 'They are rolling the dice'
15 mins ago
Skip reacts to Ezekiel Elliott's suspension being upheld: 'I'm outraged over this... I'm sickened by it'
15 mins ago
Skip Bayless: 'LaVar Ball is an amazing human being because as outrageous as he keeps getting... he also keeps being right'
19 hours ago
Skip Bayless: Deshaun Watson toyed with the Seahawks' defense in Week 8
21 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe on Bob McNair's 'inmates' comment
23 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Deshaun Watson's Week 8 against the Seahawks
23 hours ago
More Undisputed Videos»
20146-20149