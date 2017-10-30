Skip Bayless explains why he thinks the Cowboys are a threat in the NFC East

Skip Bayless explains why the win for the Dallas Cowboys this weekend proves they will catch the Philadelphia Eagles and win the NFC East.

More Undisputed Videos

Shannon Sharpe on the Patriots trading Jimmy Garoppolo: 'They are rolling the dice'

Shannon Sharpe on the Patriots trading Jimmy Garoppolo: 'They are rolling the dice'

15 mins ago

Skip reacts to Ezekiel Elliott's suspension being upheld: 'I'm outraged over this... I'm sickened by it'

Skip reacts to Ezekiel Elliott's suspension being upheld: 'I'm outraged over this... I'm sickened by it'

15 mins ago

Skip Bayless: 'LaVar Ball is an amazing human being because as outrageous as he keeps getting... he also keeps being right'

Skip Bayless: 'LaVar Ball is an amazing human being because as outrageous as he keeps getting... he also keeps being right'

19 hours ago

Skip Bayless: Deshaun Watson toyed with the Seahawks' defense in Week 8

Skip Bayless: Deshaun Watson toyed with the Seahawks' defense in Week 8

21 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe on Bob McNair's 'inmates' comment

Shannon Sharpe on Bob McNair's 'inmates' comment

23 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Deshaun Watson's Week 8 against the Seahawks

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Deshaun Watson's Week 8 against the Seahawks

23 hours ago

More Undisputed Videos»