The 1997-98 NBA season was the last year of the Chicago Bulls’ dynastic run, and Skip Bayless was there to see it all.

In 1998, after 17 years covering sports in Dallas, Bayless joined the Chicago Tribune as the paper’s lead sports columnist, just in time to witness the end of Michael Jordan’s time with Chicago.

That legendary last season is the subject of ESPN’s 10-part docuseries “The Last Dance,” which premieres with the first two episodes on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET. And before the curtain is pulled back, Bayless shared some of his best stories from covering MJ and the Bulls exclusively on the Undisputed YouTube channel.

