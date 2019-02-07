Kobe Bryant’s replica rings he gifted to his parents are up for auction | TMZ SPORTS
A pair of rings gifted to the Bryants by Kobe after his first championship in 2000 have been put up for auction after being sold by Kobe's parents in 2013.
