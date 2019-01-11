Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez list their NYC apartment for $17.5 million | TMZ SPORTS
Video Details
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez list their New York City apartment for $17.5 million, months after buying it.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618