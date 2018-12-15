James Harrison is getting into acting and wants to follow in The Rock’s footsteps | TMZ SPORTS
Former Steelers pass rusher James Harrison is currently working on becoming an actor and says he wants to follow in the footsteps of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
