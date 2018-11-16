Will Chicago’s famous food scene lure Bryce Harper to the Cubs? | TMZ SPORTS
Video Details
Bryce Harper tells TMZ that Chicago has the best food of any city. Will that be enough to lure him to the Cubs?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618