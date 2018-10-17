Floyd Mayweather says he will ‘definitely’ face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a boxing match | TMZ SPORTS
Video Details
Floyd Mayweather said he expects a boxing match with UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to happen, claiming it will make more money than his fight with Conor McGregor.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices