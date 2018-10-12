Ronda Rousey has some harsh words for the Bella Twins | TMZ SPORTS
Video Details
Ronda Rousey has some harsh words for the Bella Twins, calling them 'a bunch of b***es'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices