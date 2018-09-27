- All right, moving on to Jim Brown. And if he looks full to you, it's because he's been eating a lot of crow ever since he talked trash about making Baker Mayfield. Right, Babcock?

MIKE BABCOCK: Yeah, he was not a fan of the Baker Mayfield pick at number one. Said it was a bad idea. I think he wanted him to take Saquon Barkley.

EVAN ROSENBLUM: Yeah, we actually have video of him. Remember right after the draft when they took Baker Mayfield, Jim Brown talked some trash.

Mr. Brown, you happy with Baker Mayfield pick?

- What?

EVAN ROSENBLUM: Were you happy with the Baker Mayfield pick?

- No comment.

EVAN ROSENBLUM: No comment? I know you wanted Saquon.

- No comment.

EVAN ROSENBLUM: So when I said talked trash, I meant he just had attitude.

- That's the old man surl right there.

- Right, clearly wasn't happy with the pick.

- But the greatest player in Cleveland Browns history has had a change of heart. Mike Babcock talked to him after Baker made his incredible NFL debut against the Jets. That impressive performance, he's not been named the starter. And Jim Brown says he's come around. Watch this.

- They didn't go with what everybody said, including myself. They went with what they thought was correct. And I really appreciate being able to say to them, I guess you were right. And it's only been a couple of days, but I know you were right. So I give them my apology for not understand how brilliant they were to pick a guy number one, and have it come out this way.

MIKE BABCOCK: There 1, 1 and 1. A little odd because they have the tie in there. Do they have any chance to win the AFC North, Jim?

- Absolutely.

EVAN ROSENBLUM: Yeah, Jim Brown is a believer.

- Definitely--

- The Browns won no games last year, he just said they can make the playoffs.

- He said they could make the playoffs, they didn't win anything. First of all, I just had an idea. They should get 12 fans for every game and let them sit next to the thing and get rowdy and call them--

- Dirty Dozen.

- No, the Baker's Dozen.

- Bake's Dozen.

- Isn't a Baker's Dozen thirteen?

- Yep.

- Well, you just get thirteen. You just add one fan, man. It's OK.

- You just poked a hole right through.

- Whatever.

- You know what? I was so excited about that?

- Wasn't Jim Brown in a movie called "The Dirty Dozen" or something like that?

- Yeah, he was.

EVAN ROSENBLUM: Right? So then my answer was actually more accurate than your stupid answer?

[LAUGHTER]

MIKE BABCOCK: Jim Brown.

- Why do you guys do this to me? Here's the thing. Back to the analysis of what he said.

- Oh how does it feel to get torn up on television right now?

- He admitted he's wrong.

- It's terrible.

- Yeah, it's embarrassing, right?

- I'm not embarrassed. You know, I don't have that embarrassment thing.

- You should be embarrassed. If you could feel embarrassment, right now is about the time.

- If I could feel it, I would feel it.

- But you don't.

- But I don't. I don't have that embarrassment thing. I realized this in the 11th grade. I walked down the bleachers in school, my pants fell off. Everybody saw everything, I wasn't embarrassed.

- Should have been embarrassed then too.

- I wasn't at all. As a matter of fact, I got a prom date. Anyway--