- All right, Babcock, here's another New York you love, Alex Rodriguez. All right, set this up for me, because we talked to Alex Rodriguez last night about the Yankees. And you know, there's a situation where they're--

MIKE BABCOCK: Well, here's the deal. It looks like the Yankees and the Oakland A's are going to play a one game playoff.

- The wild card game.

MIKE BABCOCK: The wild card game, right. It's only one game, win or go home. The thing that they're fighting for, though, is the game going to be played at home in New York or is it going to be in Oakland? So we actually saw A-Rod out in LA--

- But we should say this, though. At this very moment, the Yankees have a two and a half game lead over the Oakland Athletics for home field advantage.

- Six games to go. Right, only six games to go, a week left in the season. So the Yankees have-- they have the lead now. It looks like it's going to be in New York, but we actually saw Alex Rodriguez, who played in playoff games, won World Series before, and we asked him how important is it to actually play that game at home.

- Looks like the first game is going to be at home. How much of an advantage does that give them--

- I mean, it's night and day. I mean, you know-- the Yankees finish the season in Boston. You don't want to have to jump on a plane 3,000 miles and go play at the Coliseum, which historically has always been one of the toughest places for the Yankees to win, so it's a huge advantage.

- Yeah, I mean, that's a good point. 3,000 miles, you've got to come from Boston, you've got to be all jet lagged when you get to Oakland and you got to play a game there. You'd rather have to fly from Boston-- not even a flight. Is it even a flight?

- They might take a train. I don't know, but it's not 3,000 miles. It's a lot shorter--

- Easier trip.

- I didn't know if-- yeah, I don't know if it actually mattered to those guys, if they cared. It's still baseball, but Alex told you it's important. And he knows better than any of us.

- Sure, I don't travel a lot. So I don't really feel like what it's like when you're on the road going from city to city to city, but Alex does. And he be saying, you know, that kind of a trip, going into that big of a game, has a real impact on the players, I believe him.

MIKE BABCOCK: Then go Yankees. Win these games, let's do this thing in New York.