- Here's the thing, everyone's making fun of the NFL, because the quarterbacks, you can't touch the quarterback without a flag being thrown. Clay Matthews, a guy hit with that penalty the other day--

HOST 3: Three weeks in a row Clay Matthews got hit with that. It's gotten crazy. You can't sack the quarterback anymore--

- 15 a pop, every single time?

- Yeah. Have you seen the video that's going around mocking the NFL?

- No.

- The viral video? Watch this, by the way. This is going around right now. They've been playing this on the internet, just kind of mocking the NFL for having to go soft on quart-- look at this. This is the only way you can sack a quarterback now.

HOST 3: [LAUGHING]

HOST 1: This is the only way. Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, pillow.

HOST 3: Oh, and he still got flagged.

HOST 2: And they still threw the flag, mean.

- That's the NFL these days.

- So we asked Joe Theismann who played during the tough guy era. He got broken by Lawrence Taylor back in the day.

We said, how do you feel about the rules? Are the critics going too hard at the NFL? Do you think this is a good thing to protect the players? And this is what Joe Theismann said.

- That's absurd. I mean, the rule's are absurd. This is my question to the NFL, what is the defensive player supposed to do? Would somebody please explain it to them?

And you know what, they're probably going to have to say, we don't want you touching a quarterback. You're not allowed to tackle them. You're not allowed to hit them, because that's about where it's going.

HOST 1: I agree. I agree 100%.

HOST 3: This is a guy who got his leg snapped, like you said, by Lawrence Taylor. So if anybody was ever going to be on the side of protecting quarterback, it'd be Joe Theismann. Still--

- I have a big problem with this.

- Well, first off, wait. Let me make my joke first.

- Sure.

- Do you know what Theismann rhymes with?

- What?

- Wiseman. He's a wise man for saying this. He's smart.

- Joe is the wise man.

- All right, now go ahead with your point, Van.

- I think that Joe Theismann--

- Tough to follow that up though.

- --is selling out. I think he's the Uncle Tom of the quarterbacks' fraternity right here.

- You just call Joe Theismann an Uncle Tom?

- Can you not--

- He's the Uncle Tom of the quarterbacks.

- What?

- This is the first time he's ever been-- OK, go ahead, go ahead. Make your point.

- He's selling out the quarterbacks. The quarterbacks are being protected--

- No, even the quarterbacks think it's stupid.

HOST 2: --more than everyone. And Joe Theismann, who Babcock loves. We have a lot of--

HOST 1: I love Joe Theismann.

HOST 3: I also love Joe Theismann.

HOST 2: Why is Joe Theismann selling out the quarterbacks this way? He should be sticking up--

HOST 3: I look at Joe Theismann like my uncle, just saying.

HOST 1: Because Joe Theismann respects the game of football and the integrity of the game. And this stupid new rule has taken the tackling out of football. It's stupid.

- Look at that--

- Is that Joe Theismann right there? Is that-- wait, wait, wait. Did Joe Theismann play in a single bar era?

HOST 1: Yeah, he did.

HOST 2: We can't listen to nobody--

HOST 3: That had to be in the beginning of his career.

HOST 2: [MUMBLING] that's a single bar on Joe Theismann.

HOST 1: Yeah, it is, because Joe Theismann's tough.

- Brah, that's crazy, dog.

- He just missed the leather helmets by like a year.

- First of all, how big is that uniform, by the way?

HOST 1: Van, you know what it's going to take to change the stupid rule?

- What?

- You know what it's going to take?

- What?

- It's going to take a coach, an NFL head coach that sees a stupid penalty called on his quarterback, and he declines the penalty because he says, I can't accept that.

HOST 2: That's never going to happen.

HOST 1: That's what it's going to take.

- No. You're not going to take the 15 yards in the game.

- That's what I'm saying. If you really feel strongly about this rule--

- Yeah, if you believe.

- --you would decline the penalty. You decline the penalty.

- On the next play, your quarterback gets a free rush or he gets creamed? Like, you can't--

- Then you cream their quarterback, and you hope their coach has the same integrity to decline the penalty.

- Go back and look at Alex Smith right there, man. Wow, bruh. If that was Patrick Mahomes, that ball would already be [INAUDIBLE].

HOST 1: How did you know? I thought you weren't watching the NFL.

HOST 3: I hear things.

- He's closet watching.

- I hear things.