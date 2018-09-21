- Welcome back to TMZ Sports happening with Van Lathan and Michael J. Babcock.

- What up. Also Babcock. Also Ryan Babcock.

- Van Lathan is in it. Michael J. is here also.

- All week long we've been trying to show you guys this video of the guy, the suspect, in the Yasiel Puig home invasion. The guy who tried to steal his safe and jewelry while Yasiel was playing for the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium this week. But our producer Steve has been killing it all week long, saying, no. People do not deserve to see this video. But we had fought him, and we have prevailed. And for the first time this week, you are about to see the main suspect, as captured by Yasiel Puig's video surveillance system at his home in the L.A. valley. So here it is. Here's the guy breaking in at Yasiel Puig's home. You can see right here he's got the ring system, and he's trying to donkey kick the door. Oh, he got it open.

VAN LATHAN: Got it opened.

EVAN: He donkey kicked the door open, and he goes in and he's with another dude. And they're in sweatshirts and gloves.

VAN LATHAN: They don't look very anxious to get inside. They're taking their time.

MICHAEL BABCOCK: Cover your face, bro, too.

EVAN: Man, here's the deal. This is the fourth time that Yasiel Puig's home has been broken into. By now, I would have, like, guard dogs roaming the property.

VAN LATHAN: Big Rottweilers.

EVAN: And also, didn't he sign, like, a $40 million contract with the Dodgers a while ago?

VAN LATHAN: He did. He signed a big deal.

EVAN: Can't you hire armed security to patrol your house at all times? Like, shoot these dudes.

VAN LATHAN: You could at least get a door--

MICHAEL BABCOCK: How about just get a stronger door? To kick it in like that, that's crazy to me right there.

EVAN: Man, could you imagine, honestly-- could you imagine being at home, quiet, on, like, a quiet Tuesday evening. And then two dudes donkey kick the door open and try to break into your house. That would be scary.

VAN LATHAN: Am I inside?

EVAN: What?

VAN LATHAN: Am I inside?

EVAN: Yeah, you're inside.

VAN LATHAN: Oh, they got-- they picked the wrong house.

EVAN: You would smoke these guys.

VAN LATHAN: Oh my god, Evan. I'm not even playing. Don't-- I'm just-- public service announcement. Don't try, man. I'm from Louisiana. I'm serious.

- I think you would be scared.

- You're out of your mind.

- You couldn't get the gun out.

- Don't try, bro.

- I want to give Van crap on this, but I actually believe him.

- Don't-- I'm telling you all. Don't try it, man.