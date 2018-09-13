Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard arrested for role in Colorado bar brawl | TMZ SPORTS
Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard was arrested for his role in a Colorado bar brawl. Guillard was arrested while appearing in court to contest a domestic violence charge in a separate incident.
