Aljamain Sterling claims he popped Cody Stamann’s knee out of it’s socket at UFC 228 | TMZ SPORTS
Video Details
Aljamain Sterling claims he dislocated Cody Stamann's knee during his submission at UFC 228.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices