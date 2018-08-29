Is Clint Dempsey the best American soccer player of all time? Alexi Lalas weighs in | TMZ SPORTS
Video Details
Alexi Lalas shares his opinion on who he thinks is the best American soccer player of all time.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices