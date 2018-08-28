Justin Gaethje joins TMZ to talk about his first round KO of James Vick | TMZ SPORTS
Video Details
UFC fighter Justin Gaethje joins TMZ to relive his electrifying knockout of James Vick on Saturday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices