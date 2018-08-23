Billie Jean King doesn’t think Serena Williams would stand a chance against Roger Federer | TMZ SPORTS
Billie Jean King weighs in on a hypothetical matchup between Roger Federer and Serena Williams, claiming that Williams wouldn't be able to compete with Federer.
