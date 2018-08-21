Michael Phelps Starts Foundation With $1 Million Olympic Bonus | TMZ SPORTS
Video Details
TMZ SPORTS talks Michael Phelps after he used his bonus money to start a foundation.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices