- Welcome back to TMZ sports. I'm in here with Van Lathan.

- What up, what up.

- If you're a fan of UFC double-champ Daniel Cormier, the reigning heavyweight and light heavyweight champion of the world, then you know he's missing a tooth in his mouth. Thanks to a fight from 2014 with Dan Henderson, who throws bombs, by the way. One of the roots died, or something, and he got hit in the mouth so hard that they went to the dentist, and actually pulled the tooth. So right there you're seeing the gap in Cormier's mouth as a result of that fight with Dan Henderson.

- Yeah I mean there's a clear gap. OK, it doesn't really look that bad. Some people look better with gaps, some people look worse.

- True, true.

- But yeah, man, this is not the GQ look that you're going for.

- That's right. Well, as Cormier gets ready to, kind of, enter the second phase of his career, the broadcasting and TV part of it, he's decided it's finally time for him to fix the gap. He went and found a doctor, a dentist, a guy named Dr. Kourosh Maddahi, in Beverly Hills, who agreed, you know, Imma fix your face.

EVAN ROSENBLUM: They invited us in to go watch the procedure, and you got to see Cormier get a new tooth in his face. So without further ado, here is Cormier and the dentist talking about what happened here. Take a look.

- So he's got a missing tooth as a result of being in a fight. So, what we want to do, we want to do a bridge for him to replace the missing tooth.

- I always said, from the very beginning, after I retire, I would get it fixed, right? As I get closer to that date now, March 20th of next year, it's time to start prepping for the career after the career. If you're on TV all the time, you've got to have, uh, your-- I can't just walk around like this.

- If he was going to have an implant in there, getting hit during sparring and all of these things, would be a much bigger problem than doing the bridge. A bridge is something--

CREW: With the bridge he'll be able to sparr within the next week, you think?

- Yeah.

EVAN ROSENBLUM: There you go.

VAN LATHAN: Listen, I love DC. Everyone around here knows that I have a lot of respect-- There's the finished product right there.

EVAN ROSENBLUM: There he is.

VAN LATHAN: He looks-- he's a handsome brother either way, but he-- he- he looks pretty good, man. It's al--

EVAN ROSENBLUM: And he would beat the dog snot out of you.

VAN LATHAN: He would. It's always good to see him smiling, and in a good mood.

EVAN ROSENBLUM: Instead of--

[LAUGHTER]

EVAN ROSENBLUM: It's OK, DC.

- Oh, DC.

- I would say, I bet if you a-- I bet if you asked DC right now, straight up, seriously. If you asked him, you said look, look, if you had to deal with the fallout from this picture for the rest of your life, or, uh, you know, bu-- but, you got to pursue your career and become the double champ in the UFC, is it worth it? I bet he would say yes.

- I bet he would say yes. Because it's a lot of fallout. Because he had a very, very sad face day right there, DC. Buck up, baby, you got to--

- That's how I feel like, when, you know, I wake up in the morning, and my wife goes hey, Evan, it's Monday. And I go-- ah--

- Ah, that's the DC sad face right there.

- Right.