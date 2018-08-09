Logan Paul wants to fight CM Punk in a UFC match | TMZ SPORTS
Video Details
Youtube star Logan Paul wants a legit fight in the UFC and he wants it to be against former WWE star CM Punk.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices