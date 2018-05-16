Professional golfer Lucas Glover claims ‘My wife has gone crazy’ in newly released 911 call | TMZ SPORTS
TMZ has obtained 911 calls from golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista stemming from a domestic violence incident that occurred over the weekend.
