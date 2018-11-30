Juan Francisco Dieppa vs Justin Frazier | WEIGH- INS | FACE-OFF | TUF FINALE
Video Details
Dieppa and Frazier faced off in Vegas on Thursday ahead of the TUF 28 finale where we will see who will be crowned the Ultimate Fighter Champion.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618