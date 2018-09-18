Fight day: Stoliarenko vs Allen | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
Video Details
Take a look inside the locker rooms of Stoliarenko and Allen ahead of their Ultimate Fighter clash.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices