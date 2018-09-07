Next time on The Ultimate Fighter | EPISODE 3 | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
Video Details
Take a sneak peek at Justin Frazier and Anderson da Silva’s bout in episode 3 of The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices