Film Session with Tyler Diamond | EPISODE 11 | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
Tyler Diamond Watches film with Daniel Cormier and his coaches to get ready for his up coming fight with Jay Cucciniello
[MUSIC PLAYING] DANIEL CORMIER: Hey, what's up, Tyler?
- What's up.
- Before the semifinals, we want to watch a little bit of Jay.
- OK.
- I think you'd match up well with him regardless, but I think it's important to kind of get an idea of what he does.
- So I'm fighting Jay Cucciniello in the semifinals. I expect it to be a tough fight. And being able to watch film with Jay and Bryce, I really needed that refresher.
[CHATTER]
Took him about 15 seconds too.
- To throw a strike.
- Throw a strike.
- But he already switched stance--
- He's been switching a lot.
- --three times, yeah.
- That's the beauty of where I train on my team, is everyone's always switching too. So it's nothing unfamiliar.
- But they're probably switching with an idea of where they're going.
TYLER DIAMOND: Yeah, they switch with a purpose. He's not switching with a purpose.
I picked up on a couple subtle things that I think I can exploit in this fight. Jay's not a volume striker. He's a one shot type of guy. He switches stances a lot, but he doesn't really do it with a purpose.
- I was telling Bryce, whenever he has switched his stance and he's in the off stance, you got to control the foot position. He does a good job of that.
TYLER DIAMOND: You got to get outside that step.
DANIEL CORMIER: Yes. He does a good job of that.
TYLER DIAMOND: Like right here, he was getting outside, which is--
- Well, he did it to Bryce over and over again. That's why Bryce couldn't really throw his jab.
[CHATTER]
That was-- hey.
TYLER DIAMOND: That was excellent right there. And look how easy the takedown was. He was level, changing striking.
- And this happens when Bryce starts to go forward, right. When Bryce is the one setting the tempo and with the initiative--
- It was easy.
DANIEL CORMIER: --can't stay with him.
TYLER DIAMOND: I think I'm going to break him. Jay's very well-rounded, as am I. But I just feel like I'm a couple notches above him everywhere. So I'm very positive and confident about this fight.
Stand up-wise, I see me getting the better of him. I see me being able to level change and landing vicious ground and pound, like I do. I'm really going after that finish. I'm going to try and break his will.
[HORN]
I'm just ready to seize the moment.
- I think the key is the first moments, right. The beginning, he was confident, and then Bryce took his confidence and kept his confidence.
- Absolutely.
- You got to take his confidence right away and then keep it. Don't give it back.
- 100%.
- You hear me?
- Absolutely.
- Let's go, champ.
- Hell yeah.
- Be ready.
- Absolutely I'm excited.
