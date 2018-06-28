Daniel Cormier joins TUF Talk and discusses season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter | INTERVIEW | TUF TALK
Daniel Cormier joins Karyn Bryant,Michael Bisping to discuss season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter. DC talks about the coaches challenge and what it was like to be the coach of The Ultimate Fighter
