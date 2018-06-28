Daniel Cormier joins TUF Talk and talks about his upcoming title fight at UFC 226 | INTERVIEW | TUF TALK
Video Details
Daniel Cormier joins Karyn Bryant, Michael Bisping to talk about his upcoming title fight vs Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices