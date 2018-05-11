Next time on The Ultimate Fighter | EPISODE 5 | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
Thailand Clark takes on Mike Trizano to try and keep Team Cormier's win streak live. Suman Mokhtarian deals with a knee injury.
[MUSIC PLAYING] NARRATOR: On the next episode of the Ultimate Fighter Undefeated, Sumon struggles with a knee injury.
- Yeah, that kind of hurts.
NARRATOR: And becomes a target for Team Cormier.
- There's something wrong with his knee.
- You [BLEEP]. You walked into the [BLEEP] room when I'm getting treated. Of course you know.
NARRATOR: Then Team Miocic looks to put an end to their losing streak with their number one light weight, Mike Trizano.
- There we go.
- We're about to rob Mike Trizano of his dream of the Ultimate Fighter.
NARRATOR: But will Thailand Clark capitalize on his team's momentum and bring home another victory?
[MUSIC ENDS]
