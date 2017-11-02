Eddie Alvarez wins the coaches challenge and counts his money at the pool

The bracket for the second round of The Ultimate Fighter is revealed

23 hours ago

Emily Whitmire submits Christina Marks with the armbar to move onto the second round

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Rachael Ostovich-Berdon talks about a potential modeling career.| TUF Talk

14 days ago

Rachael Ostovich-Berdon breaks down her victory over Melinda Fabian | TUF Talk

14 days ago

Watch the highlights of the fight between Rachael Ostovich-Berdon and Melinda Fabian | The Ultimate Fighter

14 days ago

