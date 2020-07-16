Colin Cowherd: ‘Derrick Henry has had a great last 19 games. I’m not breaking the bank for him.’
Video Details
The Tennessee Titans inked RB Derrick Henry to a 4-year, $50 million contract. Hear why Colin Cowherd doesn't think breaking the bank for Henry was a smart move for the Titans.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.