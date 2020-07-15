Nick Wright: Dak Prescott will be the ‘most sought after free agent in NFL history’
Video Details
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd on the day of Dak Prescott's deal deadline with the Dallas Cowboys. Nick believes Dak will play under the franchise tag, which will lead to him playing for a different team in 2022.
