Colin Cowherd reacts to Kenny Smith naming LeBron James as the 10th-best player of all time
Video Details
NBA analyst Kenny Smith recently said that scoring is much easier in today's NBA and that he would rank LeBron James as the 10th-best player of all time. Hear why Colin Cowherd disagrees with Kenny.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.