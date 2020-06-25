Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady could be to the Bucs what Peyton Manning was to the Broncos
Video Details
PFF recently ranked the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's roster as the 5th-best in the NFL. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the addition of Brady could be similar to the Denver Broncos adding Peyton Manning when they won the Super Bowl.
