Colin Cowherd: Sitting out the NBA restart is ‘absolutely the right move’ for Avery Bradley
Los Angeles Lakers G Avery Bradley will reportedly sit out for the NBA restart in Orlando. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this is the right move for Bradley.
