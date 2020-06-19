Colin Cowherd: If Mike McCarthy flourishes in Dallas, it may mean we’ve been over-selling Aaron Rodgers
Video Details
During Mike McCarthy's tenure with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, many claim that Rodgers elevated McCarthy. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks we will find out this season if that statement is true.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.