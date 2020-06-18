Colin Cowherd: We have to re-evaluate Daniel Jones – ‘I think we got a real player here’
Video Details
When Daniel Jones was drafted, many were quick to dismiss him as a reach and didn't expect him to live up to his draft position. However, Jones played well last year as a rookie and Colin Cowherd thinks we should all re-evaluate him.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.