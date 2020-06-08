Colin Cowherd: Evaluating Dak Prescott is difficult because everything has always been aligned for him
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin suggested recently that Dak Prescott deserves back-pay. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that evaluating Dak is just too difficult because everything has been aligned perfectly for him in his career.
