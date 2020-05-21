Colin Cowherd: As the world changes, it may carve a path for Taysom Hill as a starting QB
Video Details
Just a few years ago, it seemed unthinkable that Taysom Hill would be the New Orleans Saints' starting QB. Hear Colin Cowherd discuss how our ever-changing world might just carve a path for Hill to become a starting QB in the NFL.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.