Colin Cowherd: If Dak Prescott really turned down $175M contract, the Cowboys should let him walk
Video Details
Dak Prescott reportedly turned down a contract worth $175M over 5 years. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks if this is true, the Dallas Cowboys should let him walk.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.