What is the all-time gap between Michael Jordan and LeBron James? Colin Cowherd discusses
Video Details
A recent poll that pitted LeBron James and Michael Jordan against each other in multiple categories had MJ winning every single one. Hear Colin Cowherd dive deep into the categories and explore how big the gap between the two all-time greats actually is.
