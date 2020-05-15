Colin Cowherd: ‘The response to my opinions on Russell Wilson are just validating my point’

Video Details

Colin Cowherd has been defending Russell Wilson this week and continues today. Hear why he thinks the responses he's had to his defense of Wilson just proves his point about how underappreciated he is.Colin Cowherd has been defending Russell Wilson this week and continues today. Hear why he thinks the responses he's had to his defense of Wilson just proves his point about how underappreciated he is.

More Videos »