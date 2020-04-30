Colin Cowherd theorizes why NFL teams give up on QBs so much quicker in the modern league
Video Details
Colin Cowherd speculates why NFL teams are quickly giving up on young quarterbacks in today's league. Hear why Colin thinks that Mitch Trubisky, Derek Carr, and Baker Mayfield are the next group of quarterbacks that are going to struggle in the years ahead.
