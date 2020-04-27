Colin Cowherd: After 2020 NFL Draft, there’s no more excuses for Baker Mayfield
Colin Cowherd believes that the Cleveland Browns had one of the best offseasons of any team in the NFL. Hear why he thinks if they struggle next season, it all falls on QB Baker Mayfield.
